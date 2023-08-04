Uzbek Culture Days in Baku to further boost Azerbaijani-Uzbek ties [PHOTOS]

4 August 2023 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have a long history of relations in various fields. Since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1995 between the two countries, the bilateral ties have forged deep bonds.

More than 100 documents have been signed between the two countries until today.

A number of agreements were reached on strengthening cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, cultural, humanitarian, social and tourism fields.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku is another step towards strengthening the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the large-scale event featured gala concerts, theater performances, book presentation, exhibition and other events, which aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek ties, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli welcomed the guests of the event at Heydar Aliyev Palace. In his speech, the minister emphasized that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are united by a common history and culture, traditions.

"Strong and stable relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are a symbol of our brotherhood. As a result of the exceptional efforts made by the heads of the two states, the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is constantly expanding in all areas. This partnership continues within a number of international and regional organizations. Countries are working together to preserve the cultural heritage and values of our peoples," said the minister.

Noting that the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev operates in Tashkent, the Adil Karimli touched upon the activities of the cultural center.

The Culture Minister of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov noted a large creative team, which included over 200 masters of art from Uzbekistan, participated in the Uzbek Culture Days.

He outlined that the bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are developing and expanding every year.

Holding the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku will contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two nations.

The ceremony was followed with a gala concert, where the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra performed musical and dance numbers. The concert program aroused great interest among the public.

The Uzbek Culture Days continued at Baku Boulevard, where People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan Nasiba Abdullayeva, People's Artists of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Farrukh Zakirov, Samandar Alimov, Abduhoshim Ismoilov and Gulsanam Mamazoitova, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Ilyos Arabov, singers Zulhayo Raimkulova, Umid Isroilov, Sherzod Masharipov, Nozvruz Song and Dance Ensemble, mugham singers from Yunus Rajabi Ensemble-Alisher Ahmedov and Doston Aliyev.

The audience has warmly welcomed samples of world musical art, folklore and author's compositions, songs from the Yalla ensemble's repertoire, Asgar's song from Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler".

Within the Uzbek Culture Days, the Azerbaijan National Library has opened a corner "Literature and Art of Uzbekistan" and organized a book presentation "Otgan kunlar" (Days Past) translated into Azerbaijani by a prominent representative of Uzbek literature and the founder of Uzbek romanticism Abdulla Qodiriy.

The Culture Ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Adil Karimli and Ozodbek Nazarbekov, the Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev, cultural and public figures, from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan took part in the event.

In his speech at the event, the Culture Minister of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov underlined the deep historical and cultural ties between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

He stressed that holding the Uzbek Culture Days held in Baku provide great opportunities for a closer acquaintance with Uzbek history, culture and traditions.

Moreover, the Uzbek Culture Days also create great opportunities for expanding and developing cultural ties between the two countries.

The minister emphasised that the outstanding poets and thinkers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan-Nizami Ganjavi and Alisher Navoiy made a great contribution to world literature and the literature of the Turkic world.

It was also noted that it had previously been published in Azerbaijani, but this is the first time this book has been published in Latin.

Furthermore, Uzbek State Musical Theater surprised theater lovers with the play "Mother-in-law".

The Uzbek State Musical Theater named after Mugimi successfully presented the play on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater.

Directed by Daston Khakberdiyev, the play "Mother-in-law" was previously staged last year under the direction of Honored Art Worker Asgar Asgarov, with the participation of the collective of the Kattakurgan City Drama Theater (Uzbekistan).

