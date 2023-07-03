National musicians completely enchant Baku audience [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

International Mugham Center has hosted a concert within the Baku International Piano Festival.

Well-known Azerbaijani musicians Nurlan Novrasli, Naiba Shahmammadova, Eldar Mammadov, Sabina Ismayilova took part in the concert, Azernews reports.

Their stunning performances completely enchanted the audience, leaving a lasting impression. Each performance ended with a standing ovation from the audience.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only the magical playing of piano and keyboard virtuosos, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most demanding music lovers, giving vivid emotions.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

