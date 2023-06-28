Azerbaijani prominent musicians delight listeners at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Azerbaijani prominent musicians tarist Arslan Novrasli and pianist Nijat Aslanov have delighted the audience at the Baku International Piano Festival.

Arslan Novrasli is a laureate and winner of many festivals and competitions. He is the first musician who applied the technique of harmonic jazz standards on the tar, Azernews reports.

In his music, Arslan Novrasli brilliantly combines mugham and jazz through jazz compositions, pop music, classical and world hits at local and international level.

Nijat Aslanov is a pianist, a participant in many international festivals. The musician has successfully collaborated with many acclaimed musicians. He is widely known among jazz music lovers.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only the magical playing of piano and keyboard virtuosos, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that will inspire and enchant the most demanding music lovers, give vivid emotions.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29. The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz