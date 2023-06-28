Yuriy Sayutkin & Karol Beffa perform at Baku International Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Yuriy Sayutkin and Karol Beffa has have given a spectacular concert as part of the Baku International Piano Festival.

Yuriy Sayutkin is a pianist and graduate of the Baku Music Academy, laureate of the Republican Piano Competition (1st prize, 1996), participant in international competitions, festivals and master classes. He has successfully performed concert programs in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Yuriy Sayutkin is a jury member of the Gara Garayev Republican Piano Competition (Baku,2004).

Compositions by the contemporary French composer Karol Beffa were performed by the author himself. The chamber orchestra was conducted by Valid Agha.

Man-Orchestra Karol Beffa is a pianist, composer, winner of several international awards, teacher and pride of the Paris Conservatory.

The music of Karol Beffa is characterized by two clearly defined trends: on the one hand, it is contemplative, hypnotic music, characterized by a slow harmonic rhythm, a kind of poetry of shades and states. On the other hand, it is an energetic, neuro-rhythmic musical discourse, striving for eternal movement and transformation.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29. The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world.

