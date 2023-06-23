Flamenco show mesmerizes audience with sultry blend of singing and dancing [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

23 June 2023 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Flamenco is a beautiful and mesmerizing art that has always enchanted audiences.

Whether watching it or participating in it, the experience is always superb.

Spanish Max Villaveccia & Los Aurora delighted the guests of the Baku International Piano Festival with flamenco dance, Azernews reports.

Max Villaveccia & Los Aurora is a flamenco-jazz project that experiments with traditional and modern music styles.

Traditional Andalusian dance, accompanied by Federico Garcia Lorca`s poetry deeply impressed the Baku audience.

Max Villaveccia & Los Aurora managed to create a breathtaking show, inviting music lovers to join an exciting and passionate musical tour through Spanish music.

This wonderful journey starts with flamenco and moves towards modern jazz.

The audience was left in awe, watching Miranda Alfonso's incredible performance.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world

