Presentation of books dedicated to martyrs has held in library [PHOTOS]

20 June 2023 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

A presentation ceremony of poetess Esmira Gunesh's and Samila Abdullazade's books dedicated to the martyrs was held in the Republican Youth Library named after Jafar Jabbarli, Azernews reports.

Families of martyrs of Baku and Sumgayit cities, teachers and students of various secondary schools, library staff participated in the event.

Gunay Hasanova, deputy director for scientific affairs of the library, who opened the event with an opening speech, spoke about the 44-day history of the Victory and attributed this victory to the wise policy of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev, the highest diplomatic skills, the unity of the whole people, the boundless faith in victory and the bravery of Azerbaijani army. She said that the war was won thanks to the heroism of Azerbaijan’s sons. Hasanova emphasized that the country is known for its brave sons, and brave mothers are the ones who raise these sons for the country.

She gave information about the author Esmira Gunesh and said that the author tried to soothe the pain of the martyrs' families by expressing the unfinished dreams in her books dedicated to the martyrs.

At the event, Esmira Gunesh presented an honorary decree to Ruhiyya Pashayeva, a teacher of the Sumgayit city boarding-type gymnasium, and Shabnam Osmanova, a student of the same gymnasium, on behalf of the "Light of the Sun" literary assembly, and spoke about the importance of education, science, and cultural centers in the military patriotism of the growing young generation.

Later, Leyla Mammadova, a student of school No. 24, performed a song dedicated to martyred mothers, the lyrics of which belong to the poetess Esmira Gunesh. Elgun Abbaszade, a student of Sumgayit City School No. 1, recited the author's poem dedicated to the martyrs.

At the same time, Samila Abdullazade's book The Hero of Our Victory dedicated to the martyr Hasanaga Abdullazade was presented at the event. The book contains the biography of the martyr, memories about him, poems dedicated to him.

At the event, the families of the martyrs shared their memories, and video materials on patriotism were shown during the event.

At the end of the event, Esmira Gunesh presented the books she authored to the library.

