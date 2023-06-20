David Six Trio shines at Baku International Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

David Six Trio has successfully performed within Baku International Piano Festival.

David Six is an Austrian pianist, composer and multi-instrumentalist, winner of the highest Austrian award for Platonic Solides composition written for chamber orchestra, Azernews reports.

In Baku, David Six thrilled the audience with new jazz project Karunadevi - modern jazz and oriental motifs.

The audience enjoyed composition for their leisurely and relaxing rhythms, recognizable motifs and virtuoso performance The evening ended with a storm of applause.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world. May piano inspire you!

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

