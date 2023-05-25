Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation among main organizers of World Epics Festival [PHOTOS]

25 May 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th World Epics Festival has been successfully held in Kyrgyzstan to mark the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov and the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov. The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was one of the main organizers of the event, Azernews reports.

During the four days, scientific, cultural and creative delegations from over 20 countries took part in the international scientific and practical symposium titled "Narrator’s Text in Time and Space", an exhibition of crafts and folk art, a competition of storytellers, as well as in a theatrical gala concert "Cultural Diversity Parade". The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was represented at the festival by the project manager of the organization Mirbek Karybaev.

At the opening ceremony, the State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Suyunbek Kasmambetov read out to the participants the Address of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

Furthermore, the International Scientific and Practical Symposium titled "The Narrator's Text in Time and Space" was held as part of the festival.

Around 60 scientists from more than 20 countries took part in the event.

First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Imanaliev, Project Manager of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Mirbek Karybaev as well as Rector of Osh State University Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov addressed the opening ceremony of the symposium.

A book "Manas Epic and Traditions of Turkic Legends" by the Azerbaijani Manas scholar Adil Jamil, published by the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage, was presented at the event.

It was also announced that another book titled "Sagymbaidyn Manasy" (Manas of Sagymbai) and published by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation jointly with the International Turkic Academy is to be presented soon.

Speaking at the presentation, the well-known Turkologist, Doctor of Historical Sciences Sulaiman Kaiypov noted that Adil Jamil's book represents a new and necessary look at the Manas epic and is intended for a wide audience, which increases the significance of this book.

