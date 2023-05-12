Azerbaijani horsemen wave national flag at Windsor Royal Equestrian Show in UK

12 May 2023 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

On May 11, the "Windsor Royal Equestrian Show", traditionally organized in the United Kingdom, started, Azernews reports.

The first speech of the Azerbaijani delegation of 60 people who traveled a long way from Azerbaijan to Britain took place at the event held on the territory of Windsor Castle.

Despite the rainy weather of the foggy Albion, the dance ensemble of the State Border Service with 20 Karabakh horses and the cavalry team once again represented our country at a high level and won the great sympathy of the audience.

The basis of the show composition called "Land of Fires" presented by our delegation was the Karabakh horses, which are very familiar to the Windsor audience and have won an army of admirers here, distinguished by their madness and beauty, as well as elegant Azerbaijani dances and our wonderful national music.

The production director of the show composition prepared with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the organization of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan is the honored journalist Rovshan Jahangirov, the choreographer is the artistic director of the dance ensemble of the State Border Service, the honored artist Farid Ibrahimov, and the production instructor of the cavalry unit Imran Ahmadli.

The show-composition, consisting of the unique sounds of the "Battle of Karabakh" performed by Azerbaijani national musical instruments, the pipe, the trumpet, the balaban, the warm dances of the "Sarhadchi" dance ensemble, examples of bravery and skill on the Karabakh horses of the Cavalry of the State Border Service, and extraordinary performances will leave the audience of Great Britain speechless. truly impressed. During the 15-minute show, Azerbaijani horsemen's waving of the national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Great Britain attracted special attention.

The show-program was enthusiastically welcomed by the participants of the event, enjoyed by the large audience, and the audience gave our representatives a standing ovation.

The speeches of our delegation will continue until May 14.

