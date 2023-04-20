Heydar Aliyev Center presents "Garabaghname" play [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Ilyas Afandiyev's "The Ruler and His Daughter" play has been staged at Heydar Aliyev Center.

The theater performance was presented within the "Heydar Aliyev and national theater art" project, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

A total of 21 actors were involved in the play directed by People's Artist Merahim Farzalibayov.

The play tells about the historical events that took place in Shusha, the center of the Karabakh Khanate in the 18th century, and about the social, political, and family life of the ruler of Karabakh, Ibrahim Khan.

People's Artist Kazim Abdullayev played the role of Ibrahim khan, while Honored Artist Masma Aslangizi star Aghabayim aga.

People's Artists Ali Nur, Firangiz Mutallimova, Haji Ismayilov, Rafig Azimov, Ramiz Malik, Honored Artists Elnar Garayev, Elxan Guliyev, Elshan Jabrayilov, Amina Babayeva, Kazim Hasanguliyev, and others also took part in the play.

"The Ruler and His Daughter" was staged by the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater under the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Culture Ministry.

The designer of the play, which consists of 2 parts, is Honored Artist Ismayil Mammadov. The play based on Ilyas Efendiyev's "The Ruler and his Daughter" was first shown in 1996.

The work was a great success and on September 20, 1997, Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev watched the play with interest on the stage of the National Drama Theater.

He stressed the importance of promoting patriotism and independence feelings both in Azerbaijani history and in the people, especially young people.

At the same meeting, the national leader also mentioned the importance of making a feature film based on this play.

The two-part film "The Fate of the Ruler" based on the motifs of the work was presented in 2008 as part of the 85th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The play "Garabaghname" was shown for the first time on March 10, 2011, and was presented 80 times under this name.

This time, "Garabaghname" was about Azerbaijan's historical victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. The play featured a new final.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz