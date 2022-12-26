Baku Music Academy's rector awarded with Sharaf Order

26 December 2022 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has awarded Rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbayli Sharaf Order, Azernews reports.

Farhad Badalbayli was awarded for his contribution to the Azerbaijani musical culture. Since 1991, Farhad Badalbeyli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy. For many years, he successfully represented Azerbaijan's musical art.

Badalbayli's repertoire includes works by prominent composers like Johann Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, and others.

The musician has delighted the audience in many countries, including Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Cuba, Norway, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkiye, Finland, France, etc.

