Astana Opera Theater earns the passion of Baku opera lovers [PHOTO/VIDEO]

The Astana Opera Theater has captivated Baku's audience, Azernews reports.

Well-known as the largest theater in Central Asia, it made an unforgettable experience for opera lovers.

The theater troupe performed in Baku for the first time and that was more than enough to earn the love of the audience.

The Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater was chosen as a venue for the gala concert.

The theater troupe included Honored Cultural Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Zhupar Gabdullina, Saltanat Ahmetova, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Medet Chotabaev, as well as Saltanat Muratbekova, Sayan Isin, Talgat Galeev, Shyngys Rasylkhan, Guldana Aldadosova who pleased the audience with solo numbers and duets.

Eminent soloists were accompanied by the choir and symphony orchestra conducted by Ruslan Baimurzin.

"This is the first time that the works of Kazakh composers are heard on the soil of Azerbaijan. The program also includes music by European and Russian composers. Listeners will also have the opportunity to listen to Kazakh's traditional musical instrument-dombra," the conductor told the press.

"Years ago, I performed Fikat Amirov's symphonic works in my homeland. Fikrat Amirov's music is very colorful and written at a very high level. Music written for a symphony orchestra is a challenge to perform. When the composer is sensitive to each instrument, the orchestra plays such music with great enthusiasm," he added.

Touching on cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the conductor said that recently Azerbaijani mezzo-soprano Sabina Asadova visited Kazakhstan and performed together with her.

A 140-person theater team presented a breathtaking concert that included opera masterpieces and symphonic works by Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Vincenzo Bellini, Mukan Tulebaev, Akhmet Zhubanov, etc.

