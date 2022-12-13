Carpet Museum offers celebrity virtual tour [PHOTO/VIDEO]

13 December 2022 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's National Carpet Museum is inviting viewers to Nizami Cinema to enjoy the Celebrity Virtual Tour on December 15, Azernews reports.

Initiated by the museum, the project aims to contribute to educational activities in the field of national cultural traditions.

Well-known media and art representatives will take viewers on a virtual tour around the museum space, providing insight into the museum's history, samples of cultural heritage, and interesting traditions associated with them.

Famous TV presenters Dilara Salim, Emil Shahzada, Leyla Guliyeva, Konul Arifgizi, Deniz Tajeddin, Fariz Ilyasov, Tural Asadov, Shabnam Turan, and Honored Artists Nargiz Karimova and Oleg Amirbayov have taken part in the project timed to the Carpet Museum's 55th anniversary.

The script for Celebrity Virtual Tour was written by the director of the National Carpet Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova.

The virtual tour was filmed by Mubariz Nagiyev. Entrance to the project presentation is free.

The Carpet Museum also is launching the Celebrity Virtual Tour in Azerbaijani sign language on YouTube in order to make the museum more inclusive and accessible.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum regularly holds multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and numerous exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received a national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The Carpet Museum successfully cooperates with many foreign museums and influential international organizations.

The museum also holds a number of exhibitions and scientific conferences to attract visitors of all ages, without exception, including visitors with disabilities.

The ANCM received a nomination for the 2018 European Museum of the Year Award and earned a certificate for its noteworthy achievements in elevating the quality of the museum experience.

In 2022, National Carpet Museum received a Certificate of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice for the fifth time,

Moreover, the museum has recently received the Humay National Prize which is another indicator of the museum's successful activities.

---

