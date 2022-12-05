IRS Publishing House presents books about Shusha [PHOTO]

5 December 2022 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

IRS Publishing House has presented new books with support from the Culture Ministry and PASHA Life Insurance, Azernews reports.

The books Shusha - Above the Peak and Shusha - Karabakh Star were published within the Year of Shusha.

The culture minister addressed the presentation at the International Mugham Center. He highly appreciated the historical and cultural importance of the books.

"Our Karabakh and Shusha city have been liberated at the cost of the blood of Azerbaijani sons and girls under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. As the cultural capital, it is of great importance that Shusha's historical and cultural riches are reflected in books and catalogs. Because every street of Shusha is a history, a symbol," said Anar Karimov.

The minister added that even though Azerbaijan won the 44-day Patriotic War, the information warfare continues to this day. He also touched upon major restoration and construction works carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

"Our state is restoring not only mosques but also churches. This is an important message to the world," the minister said. In his speech, Anar Karimov pointed out that the books dedicated to Shusha carry a heavy psychological impact. The books provide insight into Azerbaijan's culture and history, historical monuments in the liberated territories as well as horrifying consequences of Armenian occupation and vandalism.

"Today, we present the newly released books with pride and joy. Because our ancestral lands are already free. The publication of books in Russian and English as well as in Turkish will contribute to the deepening of perceptions about Shusha in brotherly Turkiye," the minister added.

Next, Anar Karimov presented Shusha-270 commemorative badge to the head of the IRS Publishing House, Musa Marjanli.

President of Azerbaijan National Science Academy (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli assessed the books "Shusha - Above the Peak" and "Shusha - Karabakh Star" as a worthy contributions to the Year of Shusha.

"The books highlight Shusha's historical and cultural riches and provide detailed information about Azerbaijani culture and science as well as well-known personalities born in Shusha. It is gratifying that in this book we can see the works of Azerbaijani artists dedicated to Shusha, who is little known to the public. In this sense, the books can also be considered Shusha's colorful encyclopedia," said Isa Habibbayli.

Head of the IRS Publishing House Musa Marjanli pointed out that the publishing house, which has been operating for nine years, presents the 19th book of this series. She stressed the importance of such publication at the time of information warfare.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of PASHA Life Insurance Niyaz Ismayilo said that the company has already supported the publication of thirteen books.

Rector of Baku Academy of Music, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli shared his memories about Shusha and expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the publications.

The presentation was followed by a colorful show. Mugham Center soloists performed the works of Azerbaijani composers dedicated to Karabakh and Shusha.

