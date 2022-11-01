AzerbaijanFilm announces START-2023 [PHOTO]

1 November 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

AzerbaijanFilm has announced START-2023 film project competition, Azernews reports, citing the film studio.

The competition is held in order to support creative people working in the field of domestic cinema and to attract new names to the cinema. The project is intended for film directors, who want to make their debut.

The contest has no genre or thematic restrictions and accepts full-length and short animation and feature films.

Applications are accepted from November 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. The application should be sent to the e-mail address [email protected]

More detailed information can be found on AzerbaijanFilm official website.

The winners will be determined by an expert council established at the film studio and will be announced in early April 2023.

It is expected that the winning film projects will be put into production at the film studio in the next few years.

---

