Azerbaijan Chefs Guild's chairman selects best culinary specialist [PHOTO]

29 August 2022 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Chefs Guild's chairman Ilkin Akbarzada has been invited as a jury member of the 2nd Karachi International Salonniere 2022, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The international culinary championship in Pakistan was organized by the Karachi Chefs Association with the support of the World Association of Chefs' Societies. The jury also includes representatives from Pakistan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.

"Within the framework of the championship, my goal in fraternal Pakistan is also aimed at further popularizing the Azerbaijani national cuisine. In particular, a master class was held on cooking tursu-qovurma and murgu-tursh dishes," said Ilkin Akbarzada.

In October 2021, a document on cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Chefs Guild and the Karachi Chefs Association.

Many projects are being implemented to develop the culinary arts in the two countries so far.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the 1st Karachi International Salonniere 2021.

---

