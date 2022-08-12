Day of Azerbaijan held within Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTO]

12 August 2022 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Day of Azerbaijan has been held within the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoglu, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzada, NOC Secretary-General Azar Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, representatives of the National Olympic Committees, athletes and volunteers took part in the event organized in the Athletes Village.

NOC Secretary General Azar Aliyev reminded the event that the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were held in 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He noted that after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games is being held in such a brotherly country as Turkiye.

Azar Aliyev stressed that over 200 Azerbaijani sportsmen are representing the country at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

"Azerbaijani sports team consists of Olympic champions, multiple world champions, as well as young athletes, who show their strength to the world. I would like to express my deep gratitude to the brotherly country, like Turkiye for organizing the Islamic Solidarity Games at a high level and for the hospitality shown to us here," he said.

The event was followed by a gala concert that included national songs and dances. All performances were warmly received by the audience.

In conclusion, the Shusha music group including the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Nurlana Abdullazada pleased listeners with a wonderful performance.

In total, the national team has already won 25 medals including 7 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze.

The gold medals were won by wrestlers Anna Skidan, Mariya Stadnik, Haji Aliyev, Turan Bayramov, Leyla Gurbanova and taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova.

Athlete Alexis Copello, gymnast Ivan Tikhonov and wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov, Alyona Kolesnik, and Islam Bazarganov won silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Taekwondo fighters Patimat Abakarova, Gasim Mahammadov, and wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade, Hajimurad Omarov, Tetiana Omelchenko, and Asgar Mammadaliyev won bronze medals.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks fifth among 56 participating countries. Turkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are in the top five.

A total of 281 athletes are representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to run until August 18.

