Azerbaijani films to be screened in Tatarstan

1 August 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani films will be screened at the 18th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival, Azernews reports, citing the festival's website.

The program "Russia - Islamic World" will feature Alisattar Guliyev's film "Olimpia".

Elvin Mirzoyev's film "Slave" will be screened in the "Turkic World" program.

Gulu Askarov's film "Fence" will be shown as part of the "Short-length feature films" program, while Elvin Ashirov's film "Where is your home" is included in the "Short-length documentaries" program.

The Kazan International Muslim Film Festival has been held in Tatarstan since 2005 under the motto "To the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue”.

The festival's main goal is the experience exchange of the workers in the sphere of culture and arts of Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries, display the creative achievements of the Muslim cinematographers.

The 18th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival will take place in Tatarstan on September 7-11.

The jury chairman will be Honored Artist of Russia and National Artist of Russia Vladimir Khotinenko.

The commission will also include writer, film director, film critic Hamid Benamra (Algeria, France), director and producer Anara Kashaganova (Kazakhstan), director, producer Amer Salmeen Al’ Murri (UAE), documentary film director, winner of the international film festivals Narges Abyar (Iran), director, winner of many prizes at festivals in India and other countries Haobam Paban Kumar (India), famous film critic, film expert, jury member of a numerous film festival Ihsan Kabil (Turkiye) and director, actress, producer Elham Shahin (Egypt).

In addition, a forum of film schools will be held within the business platform of the 18th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival. The forum will be held at the Kazan State Institute of Culture on September 8-9.

The forum of film schools is a platform for the experience exchange of representatives in the field of cinema education.

A round table is planned as a part of the forum, where participants will discuss the problems of education in the field of cinema, modern standards of curricula, and principles of training specialists.

The main topic of the discussion will be the training of mid-level masters. For cinema amateurs and students, participants will hold workshops.

