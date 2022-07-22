Young talent dazzles at pop song contest [PHOTO/VIDEO]

22 July 2022 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani representative Sabina Guluzada has won a diploma at the Vitebsk-2022 International Pop Song Performers Contest held within the International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar in Belarus, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Since its foundation, the Slavianski Bazaar has been promoting cross-cultural dialogue between nations and countries.

In 1993, the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk became a member of the International Federation of Festival Organizations (FIDOF).

The same year the geography of the festival broadened to include participants from Turkiye, Slovakia, Lithuania, and other countries.

In 2022, the festival gathered talented singers from fourteen countries including Azerbaijan.

The country was represented at the Vitebsk-2022 pop song contest by Sabina Guluzada.

The young talent has previously participated in a number of festivals such as "Voice of Azerbaijan", "Winter", "Out loud". She is also a talented actress and choreographer.

On the first day of the competition, Sabina Guluzada performed Vladimir Presnyakov's song composed by Igor Nikolayev.

After the performance, the singer told the audience about Baku and invited everyone to get to know her homeland better.

Next, Sabina Guluzada thrilled the listeners with Demi Lovato's hit "Confident". Her performance was highly appreciated by the jury.

