Czech jazz music sounds in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]

You should visit a jazz club in Prague if you are a fan of high-quality jazz music, Azernews reports.

Prague is filled with various good jazz clubs and it seems that this style of music will never lose its popularity in the Czech Republic. Jazz has had a great influence on Czech music and, in turn, the Czech Republic has a huge impact on world jazz culture.

Czech jazz music amazed the audience at the first Baku International Piano Festival.

The Marek Novotny Quartet performed Czech jazz music at the Orange Grove restaurant.

The quartet includes Marek Novotny (piano), Smoldas Libor (guitar), Maksim Makagonov (bass), and Tomas Hobzek (drums)

Marek Novotny, the head of the band, is a well-known Czech composer, arranger, and pianist with a doctorate in music theory.

He also studied at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (USA) on a full scholarship, where he received a master's degree in jazz composition from Grammy Award winner Jeffrey Holmes. In his musical activities, Marek collaborated with many famous musicians and musical groups and toured with concerts in the UK, Germany, Norway, Denmark, the USA, and China. Recently, his musical experiments were highly appreciated as the musician won the grand prix of the Chang-Sha festival (China).

Notably, the first Baku International Piano Festival kicked off on May 20-27.

World-famous pianists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, and other countries took part in the festival.

