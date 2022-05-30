Tarlan Novrasli's book presented at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTO/VIDEO]

30 May 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Tarlan Novrasli's book "Come to my Karabakh" has been presented at the first Baku International Piano Festival.

The book was presented to the lyrical music composed by Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

Notably, Tarlan Novrasli is the author of about a thousand romantic philosophical poems, novels, poems, scientific articles, textbooks, etc. His first book of 100 poems "Serab" (2010) was published in Istanbul. Novrasli's second book "Come to my Karabakh" consists of around 110 poems dedicated to Azerbaijan.

It is no coincidence that his great-grandfather, Azerbaijani poet Mirza Alasgar Novras (1836-1912) was born in Shusha. He was one of the talented followers of the poetic school of the great Muhammad Fuzuli. The poet was fluent in Arabic and Persian.

Mirza Alasgar Novras graduated from a military school in Khankendi.

Novras was the first in Azerbaijan to translate Krylov's fables into Azerbaijani. He has great merit in improving the age-old folk customs and traditions by giving them a serious educational, cultural, and sociological significance. He wrote a lot of novkhe and gasid (poetry genres).

In his work, in addition to love lyrics, the poet called for enlightenment and the development of society.

Notably, Tarlan Novrasli's brothers are the Honored Artists, laureate of international competitions, jazzman Shahin Novrasli, and senior teacher of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, laureate of international competitions, and tar performer Arslan Novrasli.

And the poet's grandson is a candidate in economic sciences Novras Novrasli, who wrote the book "Miras" (Inheritance) on the basis of family records, relics, and the preserved literary heritage of the poet.

Notably, the first Baku International Piano Festival kicked off on May 20-27.

World-famous pianists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, and other countries took part in the festival.

