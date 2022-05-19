Miss & Mister Azerbaijan beauty contest 2022 named [PHOTO]

19 May 2022 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Youth Center has hosted the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2022 beauty contest. The national beauty contest has been held annually since 1996.

Unlike previous years, the entry to the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan final in 2022 was free. The guests were presented with an entertainment program with the participation of performers - Dana Durdana, Khayal Khalilzade, Retro music ensemble.

The finalists performed in front of the guests and members of the jury in two rounds. Their performances were evaluated by the jury on a 10-point system.

The jury included the founder and main organizer of Miss & Mister Azerbaijan, winner of national awards, publicist Anelya Ordukhanova, People's Artist Prof. Azer Dadashev of the Baku Musical Academy, Director of the Baku Youth Center Nargiz Babayeva, Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Jiu-Jitsu Federation Anar Safarov, world champion in capoeira Farid Allahverdiyev, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble Valeria Konkina, fashion designer Nigar Aliyeva, Miss Baku 2015, artist-designer Elvira Guliyeva, III Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2017, Miss Bahar 2017, Miss Popular 2017, model Khanum Aliyeva, project coordinator, choreographer Ayla Mais, competition coordinator Kamal Mushvig, competition PR manager Saxavat Gabiloglu.

According to the results of the jury voting, Nurlana Valiyeva and Isa Alakbarov were chosen as the winners of Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2022.

The winners in other categories were also announced: Fatima Beshirova (Miss Photomodel of Azerbaijan 2022), Aliana Gadimli (Miss Super Model of Azerbaijan 2022), Nigar Ismayilova (Miss Baku 2022), Nubar Karimli (III Vice Miss of Azerbaijan 2022), Isana Hasanli (II Vice Miss of Azerbaijan 2022), Natalya Gorobets (I Vice Miss of Azerbaijan 2022), Raul Rahimov (Mister Style of Azerbaijan 2022), Rustam Jabiyev (Mister Photomodel of Azerbaijan 2022), Aghagulu Jafarov (Mister Supermodel of Azerbaijan 2022), Yagub Ferziyev (Mister Baku 2022), Ayyub Huseynguliyev (III Vice Mister of Azerbaijan 2022), Rashad Mehdili (II Vice Mister of Azerbaijan 2022), Mahmud Hasanov (I Vice Mister of Azerbaijan 2022).

