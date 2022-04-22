By Trend

The issue of establishing a Cultural Figures Support Fund in Azerbaijan is being considered within the framework of general reforms, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture told Trend.

The issue of creating new structures under the Ministry of Culture or liquidating existing ones is being addressed within the framework of comprehensive reforms, the ministry said.

The subject of Fund is also related to the issue of comprehensive reforms, the ministry noted.

"This is a long-term goal and a specific date for the creation of funds has not been set," the ministry added.

---

