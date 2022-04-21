By Laman Ismayilova

The State Opera and Ballet Theater will premiere Christoph Gluck's "Orpheus and Eurydice opera on April 23.

One of the most famous Greek myths, has inspired many art figures. Numerous operas, songs and plays have been composed to honor this tragic love story.

The opera "Orpheus and Eurydice" was first performed at the Burgtheater in Vienna in 1762.

Gluck's work was considered one of the most influential among German operas.

Honored Artists Ilham Nazarov, Inara Babayeva, the soloist of the Ukrainian National Opera Anastasia Povazhna as well as ballet soloists, Honored Artist Anar Mikayilov (Orpheus) and Liana Praga (Eurydice) will take part in the opera under the baton of theHonored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

People's Artist Kamilla Huseynova (choreographer), Ukraine's Honored Art Worker Mykola Tretyak (director), Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva (choirmaster), Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev ( production designer) have worked on the opera production.

The premiere will take place within the Days of Baroque International Music Festival scheduled for April 23-26.

Within the framework of the festival, music lovers have a chance to enjoy magnificent baroque music.

A series of concerts and master classes will be held at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Baku Music Academy as part of the festival.

The Baroque Days International Music Festival will bring together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine, Italy and Georgia.

The artistic director of the International Academy of Lyric Art, professor Vincenzo De Vivo (Italy) will hold a master class as part of the festival.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993