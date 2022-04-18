By Laman Ismayilova

Music has the power to heal, transform and heals the soul. Some music pieces can hit you with inspiration and get you through the day.

Honored Artist Inara Babayeva has plunged the audience into the enchanting world of music.

The concert "Music Palette" took place at the International Mugam Center, one of Azerbaijan's leading concert venues.

The concert featured works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers. Inara Babayeva was accompanied by pianist Roza Salimova.

It should be noted that Inara Babayeva has a strong and beautiful voice. She is the leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

On the theater stage, Inara Babayeva brilliantly performs the main parts in world-famous opera productions.

The concert aroused great interest among music lovers.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, the International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The Mugham Center agreed on cooperation with the Uzbek National Center of Makom, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic, Russian National Museum, Yunus Emre Institute, etc.

The Center also signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation with Hungary.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The Mugham Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

