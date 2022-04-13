By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum has opened an exhibition of paintings and graphic works by amateur artist Rauf Janibekhov.

A surgeon by profession, Rauf Janibekhov is fond of several areas in the visual arts at once. Apart from oil painting and graphics, he also works in the direction of digital graphics.

The artist devotes most of his paintings to old Baku, its quiet streets, courtyards, architecture, and the life of local residents, Trend Life reported.

Speaking about the artist's works, People's Artist Arif Huseynov said that it is very valuable that Rauf Janibekhov show the city landscapes of old Baku through his art.

"Baku has always stood out and stands out with its unique aura, the beauty of architectural buildings. The city is constantly developing and keeping up with the times. Along with magnificent historical monuments, we also have new architectural symbols. I think it will be interesting for the younger generation to see Rauf Janubekhov's art pieces and learn more about how Azerbaijani capital looked several decades ago," the artist said.

Rauf Janubekhov noted that he had been passionate about art since childhood. However, he had to enter a medical institute.

"I have been fond of art since childhood, but never attended any courses, circles or other classes. I studied on my own. I am a self-taught artist. In the Soviet period, it was a little difficult to study on my own. Later it became much easier to find the right art books. So, I started reading a lot of necessary literature," he said.

Rauf Janubekhov never wanted to make a choice between the main field of activity - medicine and art.

"Medicine and painting are my two favorite things. In pictures I convey my feelings, emotions, memories. Many people ask why I paint old Baku so often. I am a Baku native who loves this city infinitely, and this is one of my favorite topics in art, " he added.

Notably, the exhibition "Old Baku by the artist's brush" became the artist's first solo exhibition.

The exhibition will run until April 15, 2022.

