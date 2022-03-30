By Laman Ismayilova

Orchestre national du Capitole de Toulouse has successully performed in France.

The orchestra performed works by the French and Russian classics Claude Debussy and Igor Stravinsky under the baton of the national conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The concert "Ode to two greats" was held with the participation of the Orfeon Donostiarra choir conducted by José Antonio San Alfaro.

Speaking about the concert, Fuad Ibrahimov told Trend Life that he was very pleased to work with such a team, whose professionalism deserves the highest words. He stressed that it is a great honor for him to represent Azerbaijan in such an evening of classical music.

The concert received a standing ovation from the audience.

Notably, Fuad Ibrahimov will conduct the Orquesta Clásica Santa Cecilia in Madrid on March 31. The concert will bring together musicians from outh Korea, Brazil, Italy and Spain.

---

