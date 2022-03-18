By Laman Ismayilova

Over 100 vibrant art pieces have been displayed at the Baku Museum Center.

Some 27 young artists delighted art lovers with 150 colorful paintings as part of the exhibition "Color Breathing".

The exhibition attracts public attention to the growth and development of children's and youth's interest in fine arts, to identify and support talented young artists.

A number of well-known public and cultural figures including the Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences, academician Isa Habibbeyli, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, People's Artist Arif Huseynov, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, director of the Baku Museum Center, Honored Culture Worker Liana Vazirova, Honored Artist Bahram Baghirzade and many others attended the event co-organized by the Baku Museum Center, KamART Art Gallery and the Mir-Teymur Mammadov Ceramics Center.

Color Breathing

Young artists devoted their stunning works to Azerbaijan's rich culture, traditions, and breathtaking landscapes.

The exhibition also aroused great interest among those who enjoy mysteries and contradictory images. Each young artist gives his individual interpretation of artistic images.

The exhibition features paintings in different genres of fine art from still life, landscape and portraits to surrealism, fauvism, impressionism, etc.

In some works, the images are extremely contradictory and ambiguous, which the viewer can interpret in different ways. But all the images are united by the same energy.

Not a single work seems insipid, each has its own spark, and all together they make up a large palette of amazing versatility and diversity of vision of young artists, tinted with bright colors and interesting compositions.

All of them have one task: to arouse the viewer's interest in a particular topic.

Small works reflecting the voice of children's inner world were highly appreciated by art enthusiasts.

The exposition leaves a pleasant impression. Despite the constantly changing bright colors and differences in art techniques, there are common qualities that unite all artists. All of them could arouse the viewer's interest in a particular topic.

Notably, KamART Art Gallery aims at strengthening the creative potential of young talents through positive experience gained in the world system of fine arts and various projects and exhibitions for their social development, development of national and spiritual values.

Many gallery members are participants and winners of national and international art competitions in Japan, USA, France, Italy, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Turkey, Greece, Russia and other countries. The founder and director of KamART is Kamala Jafarzadeh.

Photo credits: Kamran Baghirov and Rustam Huseynov.