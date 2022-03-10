By Trend

The European Union (EU) strives to maintain cultural ties with Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the Bridges of Europe photo exhibition within the framework of the FantazEU festival, Trend reports.

According to him, the purpose of this festival is to develop cultural partnerships among the EU, Azerbaijan, and other countries.

Michalko noted the great importance of establishing ties between people at a time when military actions are being conducted in one of the European countries.

The exhibition also included photographs of the Khudaferin Bridge, which connected the northern and southern banks of the Araz River in the Jabrayil district.

---

