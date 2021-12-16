By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Open Dance Championship has been held in Baku after a long break.

The competition brought together some of the best dance teams from Baku, Absheron, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shaki, Sumgayit, etc.

The championship which took place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, was held by the Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association (ADA).

Speaking about dance championship, ADA chairman Aziz Azizov said that not all dance ensembles could continue their activities amid pandemic. Some dancers were out of shape in comparison the with the beginning of 2020.

At the same time, he praised the patriotism and skills of the dancer which have grown exponentially. Aziz Azizov noted the choreographic performance "The Return of Karabakh Home" performed by the dance ensemble of the Shaki Children's Art School. The ensemble won the Grand Prix of the competition.

In conclusion, Aziz Azizov congratulated the dance ensembles and expressed his hope to see national dancers to show even more brilliant choreography.

