By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has presented a poetry collection of the Romanian poet and writer Mihai Eminescu.

The event was co-organized by the National Carpet Museum and the Romanian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The book presentation was timed to the 30th anniversary of Romania's recognition of Azerbaijan's independence.

Romania became the second country to recognize Azerbaijan's independence on December 11, 1991.

The Embassy in Romania was the first diplomatic mission opened by a country in Eastern Europe.

At the presentation, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare praised the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Ambassador stressed the importance of the publishing of poetry collections in Azerbaijani. The poetry collection aims at familiarizing the general public with the Romanian literary heritage.

Carpet Museum director, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova noted that the event serves as another cultural bridge between the two countries and contributes to the further expansion of ties in the art field.

The President of the Romanian Art and Heritage Association Nicoleta Zagura emphasized the importance of implementing joint cultural programs, promoting the literary and artistic heritage of friendly peoples.

Jale Ismail and Salim Babullaoglu, who translated the poetry collection, also shared their thoughts on Romanian literature.

In conclusion, Mihai Eminescu's poetry was recited at the presentation. The event participants also viewed the exhibition presented as part of the event.

