By Laman Ismayilova

After two years, Azerbaijan Fashion Week (AFW) once again gathers fashionistas to the City of Winds.

The fashion week opened at Hilton Baku Hotel, bringing together fashion designers from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Two years have passed since the 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week, which has traditionally been held since 2015.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic has made serious adjustments to the holding of public events.

Now, when the fight against coronavirus has reached a new level, the fashion industry comes back together with a new life.

The year 2020 entered the history of Azerbaijan as the country's territories were liberated from the almost three-decades of the Armenian occupation.

So, the 11th season of the fashion week is held under the motto "Return" to celebrate Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Patriotic War.

Khari Bulbul, an endemic flower growing in Karabakh, has become the symbol of the fashion season.

Now, the flower is a symbol of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Besides the fashion shows, AFW showrooms are available for the guests.

The showrooms allow boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and guests of the fashion week to communicate with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobe.

"Azerbaijan Fashion Week is a bright event for many fashion designers. The event provides a great opportunity to show new trends, exchange experiences, implement joint projects, and just communicate in a kind and friendly atmosphere, which we really lacked during the pandemic..." said AFW General Producer Sayat Dossybaev (Kazakhstan).

The AFW General Producer invites all friends to the feast of fashion and beauty.

Fashion designers Fakhriya Khalafova, Amelie Baku, Nubi, Alexey Chzhen, Lora Atelier, K.Fabuel, Libas, Nara Eyvazova, Utopia, Mario Russo, Hanym, Giedi and others presented their collections to fashionistas.

Meanwhile, a kids fashion show will also be held as part of the event.

