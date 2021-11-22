By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky has shared his knowledge and experience with young talents.

Dmitry Sitkovetsky has not been to his homeland in Azerbaijan for 20 years. As musician says, he has been waiting for the return of Karabakh for many years.

"It is very important for me to help my native country in such an important mission as the revival and development of musical culture and education. For this reason, I wanted to hold master classes for Azerbaijan's young talents," he said.

Master classes with the Baku Music Academy's students including Laman Asadova, Osman Mustafazade as well as an 11th grade student of the Bulbul Music School Jabbary Ozjan.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli accompanied the young talent Laman during her performance at the master class.

During the master classes, Dmitry Sitkovetsky shared the secrets of the performing arts. He stressed the importance of the musician's comprehensive development.

Sitkovetsky spoke about his experience in musical art.

Among the guests were the representatives of the Culture Ministry, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan and students of the Baku Music Academy.

Over the four decades, Dmitry Sitkovetsky has worked with many of the world's great conductors and orchestras – Sir Neville Marriner, Mariss Jansons, Sir Colin Davis, Yuri Temirkanov; Berlin PO, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Symphony, Philharmonia, Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, etc.

Since 2003, Sitkovetsky has served as the Music Director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, North Carolina, to whom he has brought such soloists as Emmanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman, Lynn Harrell, and Pinchas Zukerman.

