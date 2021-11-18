By Laman Ismayilova

The State Song and Dance Ensemble's Choir will give a concert in Baku. The concert will take place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall on November 29.

The choir will be accompanied by Lala Baghirzade and Fardin Mammadzade, as well as an instrumental ensemble. The soloists of the evening will be Orkhan Alizade and Rena Ayyubova.

During the concert, music lovers will enjoy works by Azerbaijani composers.

The artistic director and chief conductor of the ensemble is People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev, choirmaster-Honored Art Worker Fakhraddin Atayev.

The Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble was created by great national composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in 1938. Prominent dance masters such as Amina Dilbazi, Tutu Hamidova, Boyukagha Mammadov, Roza Jalilova, Aliya Ramazanova, Afag Malikova, Kamil Dadashov, Alikram Aslanov, Nadir Mammadov and others were trained by the choreographic group of the ensemble.

The ensemble's repertoire consists of songs, dances, and choir compositions drawn from the music of Azerbaijan and other nations of the world.

The Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments has been functioning under the ensemble since January 2000.

