Ramiz Mustafayev's opera "Vagif" has been successfully presented at the State Opera and Ballet Theater.

People's Artist Ali Asgarov (Vizier), Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov (Vagif), Farida Mammadova (Khuraman), Farid Aliyev ( Ghajar ), Jahangir Gurbanov (Eldar), Elnur Zeynalov (mugham singer), Tural Aghasiyev (Alibay), as well as soloists Taleh Yakhyayev (Ibrahim khan), Ayten Maharramova (old woman), Rza Khosrovzade (Vidadi), Zumrud Davudova (Gulnar) and others performed in the opera timed to the 120th anniversary of Azerbaijan's prominent mugham singer Khan Shushinski.

The role of Vagif was performed by Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov. Speaking about his role, Ramil Gasimov said that it was great honor for him to embody the image of Vagif on the stage.

"My love, admiration and attachment to the opera "Vagif " originated many years ago. As a child, I truly enjoyed the performance of eminent vocalist, People's Artist of the USSR Lutfiyar Imanov in this opera," he added.

The plot is based on the poem of the same name by Samad Vurgun, which tells about the dramatic fate of the Azerbaijani poet and public figure of the 18th century Molla Panah Vagif. The opera was warmly welcomed by the audience.

The opera "Vagif" was conducted by the principal conductor of the Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The project brought together Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev (director), Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva (chief choirmaster) and Honored Cultural Worker Yusif Babayev (art director).

