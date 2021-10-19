By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani violist Janel Najafli will perform in Prague on October 21.

The concert dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Karabakh war will be held at Lucerne Palace.

The concert program will feature works of Azerbaijani and European classics.

Professor Roman Fedorchuk will also perform at the concert.

The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Czech Republic. Admission is free.

Janel Najafli is a student of Baku Music Academy and the Czech Conservatory in Pilsen.

She is a laureate of international competitions and festivals in Azerbaijan, Poland, Czech Republic, Russia, Belgium, USA, Turkey and other countries.

In 2020, the musician was awarded with Plzesky Orfeus prize for achievements in music.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz