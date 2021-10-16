By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva has applauded prominent Azerbaijani artist Tahir Salahov's contribution to world art.

Aliyeva made the remarks in Moscow at a memorable evening dedicated to eminent artist Tahir Salahov.

"I am very glad to welcome you at the memorable evening dedicated to Tahir Teymurovich Salahov. It is very symbolic that today's event is being held in the Azerbaijan pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow - a city that was dear to the heart of Tahir Teymurovich, like his native Baku. Despite the fact that Tahir Salahov conquered the whole world with his art, the most important events of his life took place in Russia and Azerbaijan. His unique style and creativity formed there," said Leyla Aliyeva.

"Art makes the world a better place. Thanks to the work of Tahir Salahov, we see his world - a bright world, full of harmony and feelings. We were lucky to live at the same time with this amazing person...," she added.

Leyla Aliyeva said that his art came from a love for the homeland, nature and people.

The heroes of Tahir Salahov's paintings are his contemporaries, including oilmen, writers, composers. While looking at his paintings, it seems like all characters are alive.

Leyla Aliyeva expressed her hope that the artist's rich heritage will further bring the nations closer. She also thanked Tahir Salahov's family and the event organizers.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organizing the evening. He stressed that the foundation and its Russian representative office are doing a lot to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian relations, just like Tahir Salahov did.

The ambassador spoke about his joint trips with Tahir Salahov, including a twenty-day trip to Mexico in 1968.

"These were unforgettable days, which then remained in our memory for the rest of the life. It is difficult to imagine that this person is not with us today...," he said.

"The memory of him as a man and a personality will always be with us. They say that a person is alive as long as he is remembered. So many people remember him. Many will judge Azerbaijan, Russia by his paintings," he added.

State Tretyakov Gallery Director-General Zelfira Tregulova shared her thoughts about Tahir Salahov.

"I very respected him as a person and admired him as an artist. When I came to the Tretyakov Gallery, I managed to do what I dreamed of for many years - a brilliant retrospective of Tahir Teymurovich's works at the Tretyakov Gallery. It was 2016 and this was the first exhibition of Tahir Salahov at the Tretyakov Gallery," she said.

Tregulova emphasized that Tahir Salahov is an amazing artist, whose art works feature both national motives and modern art.

Next, Tahir Salahov's grandson, artist Kayhan Salahov presented a video installation "Infinity" dedicated to the great artist.

His work is designed to attract the attention of the younger generation to Tahir Salahov's legacy.

The book "Dialogue" will be presented as part of the event. The book highlights the artist's life and his creativity.

The author of the book is a musicologist, teacher and publicist Raya Abbasova.

Speaking about Tahir Salahov, Raya Abbasova said that she met the outstanding artist in the early 2000s when she interviewed him for the first time.

Abbasova expressed her gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for the idea of publishing a book timed to Salahov's 90th anniversary.

The event was followed by an exhibition that showcased the artist's artworks from his personal archives, photographs from the family album.

---

