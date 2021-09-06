By Laman Ismayilova

ANIMAFILM 2021 International Animation Festival has solemnly opened in Baku.

Over 134 animated films from 40 countries have been included in the competition program.

This year the festival's theme is dedicated to the people with disabilities. The proceeds from the sale of tickets to the festival will go to help kids with disabilities.

At the opening ceremony, ANIMAFILM director Rashid Aghamaliyev touched upon the history of the Azerbaijan's first animation film festival.

The idea to launch ANIMAFILM came up to the festival's director after his book presentation "Azerbaijani Animation".

Speaking about the festival Rashid Aghamaliyev said that the festival promises a rich and interesting program year by year. He stressed that ANIMAFILM focuses on promoting the art of animation in Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that the ANIMAFILM 2021 features master classes and workshops led by famous animators - Masoud Panahi, Nancy Danny-Phelps and Nick Phelps (Belgium), Olivier Catherine (France).

Among the speakers were the coordinator of the kids jury Aynur Zarintaj, organizer of master classes and workshops for the festival Nazrin Aghamaliyeva, members of the kids jury Asma Mansurzade, Rashad Alizade and others.

Meanwhile, the winner in two categories have been already determined.

The animation "Emsahar" (Qatar) won the first place in the category "Best Animated Short Film for Kids", while the work " Monster" (Iran) was "Best Animated Short Film".

The winners in this category were determined by the members of the children's jury, consisting of 18 young animation fans. The event was followed by an out-of-competition program.

Meanwhile, the winner in the category "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" will take part in the Annecy International Animated Film Festival to be held in France next year.

The category was established within the partnership of the ANIMAFILM and the French Institute in Azerbaijan (IFA). The winner in this category will also get e professional MİFA accreditation.

