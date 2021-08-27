By Laman Ismayilova

Nothing can compare with the taste of dolma. Every summer, all foodies gather in Azerbaijan to enjoy this delicious dish at the International Dolma Festival in Azerbaijan.

Here you can treat yourself to different kinds of dolma, such as aubergines, tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers as well as made of cabbage leaves, apple and quince and more.

The name of this ancient national dish originates with the Azerbaijani verb doldurmag (to stuff) as it means various leaves, vegetables and fruits stuffed with minced meat.

Dolma is traditionally stuffed with ground lamb and/or beef, rice, onions, and herbs.

Stuffed vine leaves (yarpag dolmasi) are one of the most popular types of dolma.

In regions, dolma is also made of the leaves of the lime tree, quince, beech tree, sorrel, bean leaves, penny cress and other plants.

The dish is best served with cold plain yogurt, and lavash bread.

In 2019, a culinary book titled "Dolma in Azerbaijani cuisine. 381 recipes" has been included in the top three best culinary books of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

President of the National Culinary Association, Head of the National Culinary Center Tahir Amiraslanov as well as young cooks Azad Musabeyli, Aygul Asgarova, Jeyran Asgarova, Aynur Amiraslanova, Aghakarim Shamilzade wrote the book dedicated to one of the most delicious national dishes.

The book contains recipes for 381 types of dolma that were presented at the International dolma festivals in Azerbaijan in 2016 and 2017.

Since 2016, the International Dolma Festival has been successfully organized in Azerbaijan.

The festival's first edition brought together about 400 representatives from 24 regions, as well as from Turkey, Ukraine and Jordan.

