By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has released another batch of brochures dedicated to Azerbaijani composers and musicologists".

Launched in 2014, the project aims at promoting the work of eminent composers and musicologists among a wide audience, Trend Life reported.

About 100 brochures about prominent composers and musicologists have been already published as part of the project initiated by the chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizadeh and the editor-in-chief, the secretary of the Union, Honored Art Worker Zemfira Gafarova, Trend Life reported.

The brochures published by "Renessans-A" include seven monographs and portraits of artists who have left a noticeable mark on the Azerbaijani musical culture, including People's Artist Ogtay Zulfugarov, Honored Art Workers Hasanagha Adigozalzadeh, Rashid Shafag, representative of the Nakhichevan branch of the Composers' Union Shamsaddin Gasimov as well as well-known composer, percussionist Hasan Rzayev.

Two editions are dedicated to well-known musicologists, professors who spent many years teaching at the Azerbaijan State Conservator - Lyudmila Garagicheva nd Khanlar Melikov.

The brochures will be spread among various organizations and educational institutions.

Founded in 934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union, Azerbaijan Composers' Union included 17 composers from the USSR countries such as Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi.

The Union carries out activities aimed at promoting Azerbaijan`s rich musical legacy. The organization actively holds music festivals, concerts, art contests, conferences and oint projecrs with international partners.

In 2019, Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz