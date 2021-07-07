By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center in Sheki has solemnly marked the 880th anniversary of Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi.

As part of the celebration, young artists presented the 5th-18th centuries miniatures for the poet's "Khamsa".

In their remarks, public and cultural figures stressed the role of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev in promoting Nizami's legacy.

In 1981, the poet's 840th anniversary was celebrated at a high level. In honor of the 850th anniversary of the poet, 1991 was declared the Year of Nizami by UNESCO.

Moreover, the 870th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi was successfully celebrated in Azerbaijan, Italy, France, India, Russia and other countries.

The report "Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Propaganda of Nizami Ganjavi's Legacy" was also read as part of the event.

Young actors of the Sheki State Drama Theater delighted the audience with the scenes from "Khamsa".

The celebration was followed by book and video presentations.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems - gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

