Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center have announced Kids Art Contest "My worldview-2021".

The contest is open for young artists aged between 11 and 21 years. Those wishing to become a participant in the competition should post a photo of their art work in the Khatai Arts Center group on the Facebook until October 10, 2021.

The theme of the work is free. Artists should reflect their feelings and worldview through art.

The artists should provide personal information, including name, surname, year of birth, place of study title of the work as well as contact numbers.

One artist can submit no more than two works for the competition. Each painting should be published separately. Foreign citizens can also take part in the contest.

The project is organized within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Education Ministry, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, Khatai Executive Power, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and Nakhchivan Artists' Union.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

