By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Croatia have agreed on cooperation in culture. The decision was made during the meeting between the Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebic.

In his remarks, Anar Kerimov noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia have laid an excellent foundation for establishing fruitful cooperation in many areas.

He also touched upon the issue of further strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

Anar Karimov stressed the importance of using the experience of Croatia in restoring cultural heritage and exchanging experience in library science and museum field.

The Croatian Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between the countries. He stressed the importance of such meetings for the implementation of joint cultural projects. Branko Zebic expressed his hope for further expansion of cultural ties.

Earlier, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov had met a delegation led by the head of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Taha Ayhan. The parties discussed further cooperation in the framework of the Islamic Cultural Heritage.

The Culture Minister also touched upon the visit of the ICESCO delegation to Azerbaijan in January, when the head of the organization proposed to declare Shusha the "Capital of Islamic Culture".

Speaking about TURKSOY's proposal to declare Shusha the "Capital of Culture of the Turkic World" in 2023, Anar Karimov stressed that this decision proves a great attention of the Turkic-Islamic world to the cultural richness of Azerbaijan's ancient city.

