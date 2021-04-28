By Laman Ismayilova

The Chinese Embassy in Baku has donated books to Azerbaijan National Library as part of book exchange agreement.

Nearly 243 books in English and Chinese, 5 books in Russian as well as 9 DVDs in English and 3 DVDs in Russian were presented to the library.

The books are stored in the Chinese books and foreign literature sections.

Chinese books section features books on the culture, literature, history, economics, architecture, painting, art and technology.

Founded in 1922, the library stores different books, printed materials, newspapers and records. The rare books, as well as the books about Azerbaijan covering the period until 1920 are kept in the rare book and library museum.

The country is also home to the Museum of Miniature Books. Located within the oldest part of Baku city - Icherisheher, the museum is included in the Guinness Book of Records as the museum with the largest number of miniature books.

The museum opened its doors in 2002 and owns one of the world's great collections of miniature books.

The creator of the museum, Zarifa Salakhova has made a unique contribution to the world of small books.

The main objective for the establishment of the Museum was to revive love for books among the youth.

One of the world’s first miniature books museums is home to over 6,500 books published in 71 countries.

The collection contains "Flower Alphabet", "Pictures of English History", Pushkin’s "Yevgeni Onegin", "La Fontaine Fables" and the 24-volume "One Thousand and One Nights" a seminal work in Arabic literature.

