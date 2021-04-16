By Laman Ismayilova

The Republican Children's Library will hold an online meeting with Azerbaijani children's writer, professor Solmaz Amanova on April 16.

The event is organized within "Be my guest" (Qonağım ol) project, aimed at promoting new books by famous writers, Trend reported.

During the meeting, Solmaz Amanova will answer readers' questions and talk about her works.

Note that Solmaz Amanova is the author of over 50 books. Her book "Ilmi's Adventure" is a complete educational program to help a child learn the alphabet. Her fairy tales "The Magic Grain", "Three Brothers", "Marigolds", "Khurjun" are well known to young Azerbaijani readers.

