By Laman Ismayilova

After forty years, Azerbaijanfilm studio has updated its technical base.

Thanks to the technical equipment provided by ARRI (Germany), Matthews Studio Equipment (USA) and Manfrotto (Italy), it will be possible to shoot two feature films and two documentaries in parallel. However, the studio's mission is to increase the number to three, Trend Life reported.

The equipment purchased meets the latest film production standards with orders for equipment purchase are ongoing.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons have been filmed in the country.

Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematography, an apparatus for making motion pictures in 1895, Alexandre Michon, a Russian photographer and cameraman, began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography “You are caught” was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898. The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

To honour this historical day, the national leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order on December 18, 2000, to declare August 2 as a professional holiday of cinema workers – Day of Azerbaijani Cinema.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz