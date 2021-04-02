By Laman Ismayilova

The reconstruction of Molla Panah Vagif mausoleum will be completed this summer. The restoration work is expected to be completed ahead of the Days of Vagif poetry to be held in Shusha.

"The mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif in Shusha was destroyed by Armenian vandals. It was a beautiful architectural monument inaugurated by great leader Heydar Aliyev in 1982. Unfortunately, Armenian occupiers destroyed the monument. The restoration of the memorial has started upon the President's instruction. I hope that the restoration work will be completed this summer...," said the Culture Minister Anar Karimov.

Molla Panah Vagif is considered the founder of the realism genre in the Azerbaijani poetry. Vagif's poems have had a great influence on Azerbaijani folklore. Most of them are repeatedly used in the folk music of ashiqs.

As vizier, Vagif did much for the prosperity and political growth of the Karabakh khanate. Also, he played an important role in organizing the defense of Shusha during the incursions of Aga Muhammad shah Qajar of Persia in 1795 and 1797.

His verses were collected for the first time in 1856 and published by Mirza Yousif Nersesov.

Soon afterwards, his verses were published by Adolf Berge in Leipzig in 1867 with the assistance of the Azerbaijani playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The mausoleum on the grave of the Azerbaijani poet and statesman was built through instructions of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1982.

It is located in the southwestern part of Shusha, by the Jydyr Duzu plain, where the poet was killed and is a part of Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The mausoleum was constructed built by sculptor A. Mustafayev based on the design by a member of the National Academy of Sciences Abdul Vakhav Salamzade and well-known architect E.I. Kanukov.

The design of the mausoleum follows the pattern of Azerbaijani mausoleums architectural compositions such as Nizami Mausoleum in Ganja. It rises to 18 meters in height.

The bottom part of the monument is built with reddish Karabakh marble plates, white and grey marble.

Aluminium is used for the decoration pattern in the entire length of the mausoleum. The poet's name was engraved above the entrance door.

As a result of Armenian aggression, Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum has been heavily damaged in Shusha.

The complex building and dozens of exhibits contained there were destroyed after the occupation of Shusha by Armenia in 1992. Some transportable exhibits were carried to Armenia.

