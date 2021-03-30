By Laman Ismayilova

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association in France has gathered over 100 international artists. The project is aimed at promoting the works of talented female artists, Trend Life has reported.

The exhibition displayed more than 500 artworks which left no one indifferent. The event was followed by a fascinating performance of pianist and composer Renara Akhundova and pianist Saida Zulfugarova.

The association was established at the initiative of a daughter of a prominent representative of Azerbaijani art, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova.

The artist's works are featured in many prestigious galleries and museums not only in Azerbaijan, but also in America, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. The association successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

