By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition "Seven beauties" has opened at Baku Book Center as part of Art Fest Nizami.

The exhibition was organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan with the assistance of the Culture Ministry.

The photo exhibition includes 21 photographs by Lala Huseynova, Alexander Karyagin, Mirsadikh Huseynov, Farhad Alekperli, Simon Peter, Emin Guliyev and Madina Dorozhkina. Each of the photographers presented his own view on Nizami Ganjavi's poem.

Public and art figures, including writers Natella Osmanli and Narmina Mammadzade, blogger Gulnara Imanova, restaurateur Lidia Aliyeva, head of the Art School Sona Guliyeva, designer Sabina Zulalova and ballerina Dariga Naimanova took part in the project as models.

The project is curated by Sona Guliyeva, costume designer - Sabina Zulalova, makeup artist - Angelina Babayeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.