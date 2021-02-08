By Laman Ismayilova

Rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbayli and Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu have visited Susha.

As part of their visit, they visited the house of Polad Bulbuloglu. Bulbul’s House-Museum in Shusha existed until 1992 as a branch of the Baku memorial museum.

More than 6, 000 museum pieces were destroyed and transported to Armenia after occupation. Farhad Badalbayli shared his impressions of the visit made at the end of January .

"Shusha is a fairy tale. It was a sunny day. I confess, we were afraid that there would be fog and we would not see anything. We went into the house of Polad Bulbuloglu. I was there in 2007 and I have sad memories of that day. Now I entered this house as a representative of the victorious people, this is a completely different feeling," he told Trend Life.

"The feeling of a winner gives us a great impetus to work in the future. We must think about what festivals to hold there...," he said.

"Let's start with the Khari-Bulbul festival. Unfortunately, the infrastructure there has not yet been created, so it will take a lot of work, but it will be the most enjoyable job in life," he added.

The rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli also spoke about the idea of ​​the concept of a music school in the city of Shusha.

"I think this should be an elite school for a small number of Azerbaijan's most talented young people, about 20-25 students. In order for them to enter there solely on the basis of a competition, it is necessary to gather these children only relying on their talents. I think it should be an educational institution of a completely different form to invite the best teachers from the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Baku Music Academy Moscow Conservatory, etc. Let it be an elite Shusha music school," said Badalbayli.

--

